CT Group appoints Baroness Helena Morrissey as non-executive

Baroness Helena Morrissey. Photographer: Andrew Crowley

Sir Lynton Crosby’s consulting firm Crosby Textor Group (CT Group) has appointed Baroness Helena Morrissey as a non-executive director, City AM can reveal.

City veteran and Tory peer Baroness Morrissey has previously sat on the boards of Legal & General Investment Management, St James’s Place and AJ Bell.

With over three decades in financial services, including 15 years as CEO of Newton Investment Management, she oversaw the firm’s growth from £20bn to £50bn in assets under management.

She also previously held several high-profile leadership roles, including lead non-executive director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Her appointment comes as CT Group further expands into the Middle East and Asia after recently establishing offices in Abu Dhabi, and Singapore.

She is the first independent non-executive to be appointed to the board.

Baroness Morrissey‘s “leadership in promoting corporate governance aims to further enhance CT Group’s position as the partner of choice for clients seeking innovative and comprehensive strategic solutions”, the firm noted.

Commenting on her new role, Baroness Morrissey said: “I am thrilled to join CT Group at such an exciting time in its journey.”

“The company’s global expansion and its commitment to delivering campaigns based on forensic, data-driven insights is something I am really excited to be a part of. I look forward to contributing to CT Group’s mission of helping businesses and leaders thrive in an increasingly complex world, she added.

While executive chairman Sir Lynton Crosby added “Helena Morrissey’s unparalleled experience in global finance and her visionary leadership make her a natural fit for CT Group.”

“Her strategic acumen and deep understanding of business and means she will provide exceptional guidance and support to the group as we continue to enhance our services for clients navigating an increasingly complex global environment,” he concluded.