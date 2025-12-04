Profit rockets at Lord Alan Sugar’s property empire

Lord Alan Sugar is the star of hit BBC TV show The Apprentice. Credit - Getty.

Profit at Lord Alan Sugar’s property empire has rocketed after the sale of two investments despite a “difficult” London market.

Amshold has reported a pre-tax profit of £14.1m for the 12 months to 30 June, 2025, new accounts filed with Companies House show.

The new total comes after the firm turned a pre-tax profit of £932,000 in the prior year, having also posted a pre-tax loss of £29.1m in the period before that.

Over its latest financial year, Lord Alan Sugar’s property company also reported a turnover of £8.9m, up from the £8.7m it achieved in the 12 months before.

For another year, Lord Sugar’s company did not pay out a dividend. The last time the firm issued a dividend was the £90m it distributed in 2022.

The Apprentice star’s business sold The Crosspoint at 117-121 Bishopgate, London, for £24m on 1 October, 2024.

In the accounts, Amshold said the “market for quality London freehold investment property is difficult with high interest rates, uncertainty and fluctuating valuations”.

The company added that it secured a net revaluation gain of £800,000 in the year, up from a loss of £1.2m in the prior period, which brought its revaluation deficit to £16.8m.

It also cut its debt due to associated companies from £85.7m to £75m. Before factoring in revaluations and disposals, Amshold’s operating profit increased from £3.1m to £3.6m.

The group’s net assets grew from £13.4m to £23.8m mainly because of its operating profit and the sale of two investment properties for a profit of £9.9m.

Excluding revaluations, its net assets rose by £9.6m.

Lord Alan Sugar’s property empire ‘extremely well positioned’

On its future, Lord Alan Sugar’s company said: “The group remains committed to enhancing its current portfolio of real estate assets by means of diligent active management of stock whilst at the same time aggressively endeavouring to acquire new quality real estate asset opportunities that would complement our existing real estate portfolio strategy.

“With fixed long-term funding we remain extremely well placed to do this.

“With a strong and stable management team the group is extremely well positioned to continue to actively acquire viable real estate propositions that it feels will further enhance its portfolio.”

The results for Amshold have been published after City AM reported in September that Lord Alan Sugar had sold a part of his business empire to one of the largest media giants in the country.

Amscreen, which produces digital signage, was taken over by Bauer Media Group. The division formed part of Lord Alan Sugar’s Amshold Group and is headquartered in Bolton, Lancashire.

Lord Alan Sugar served as Amscreen’s chairman while his son, Simon Sugar, was its chief executive.