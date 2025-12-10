Slate Asset Management Announces Partner and Managing Director Promotions

Slate Asset Management (“Slate”), a global alternative investment platform focused on essential real estate and infrastructure, today announced three senior leadership promotions, effective January 1, 2026. Molly Mahoney has been elevated to Partner, and John Murray and Sayed M. Alaali have been promoted to Managing Directors.

“Molly, John, and Sayed have demonstrated outstanding dedication, skill, and leadership over the years and each has contributed meaningfully to Slate’s reputation as a proven investor and a trusted partner to leading global institutions,” said Brady Welch, Co-Founding Partner at Slate. “We are very pleased to welcome them to the highest ranks of our firm’s leadership.”

Blair Welch, Co-Founding Partner at Slate, added: “In a year of significant growth, these individuals have consistently delivered exceptional outcomes for Slate’s clients, partners, and communities. They are unwavering in their commitment to excellence, integrity, and teamwork, and we look forward to seeing their continued positive impact within our firm and the industry.”

Partners and Managing Directors:

Molly Mahoney, Partner – Molly joined Slate in 2020 and has been instrumental in advancing Slate’s capital raising strategy. Her contributions have helped expand and diversify the firm’s investor base, establish capital partnerships in new global markets, and broaden Slate’s offerings to create new opportunities for investors. In addition to her leadership on the Investor Solutions team, Molly serves as Co-Head of Community at Slate, overseeing volunteerism and charitable giving, chairing Slate’s EmpoWRE network, and directing corporate sponsorships. She also serves as Co-Chair of the New York City chapter of Women in Real Estate (WIRE). Prior to joining Slate, Molly was a Managing Director on the Funds Advisory team at JLL and previously held various roles supporting investor coverage for alternative products and services at Bear Stearns, Houlihan Lokey, and Heller Advisory. Molly graduated from the University of Pennsylvania magna cum laude.

John Murray, Managing Director – John joined Slate in 2020 and oversees all legal aspects of transaction execution and structuring for Slate’s global investments in addition to serving as a valued legal advisor to Slate’s management team on strategic business and operational matters. John is a highly accomplished lawyer and has played a pivotal role in large and complex transactions across various jurisdictions, managing Slate’s entry into three new markets in 2025. Prior to joining Slate, John was an Associate within the corporate group at McCarthy Tétrault LLP, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, fund formation, securities, and corporate finance. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Guelph and law degrees (JD) from the University of Windsor and the University of Detroit Mercy.

Sayed M. Alaali, Managing Director – Sayed is responsible for originating and executing Slate’s investments in Europe, along with Middle Eastern capital raising efforts. Since joining the firm in 2018, he has contributed significantly to the growth of Slate’s European platform. He plays a key role in the management of Slate’s expanding regional team in Europe, is the Portfolio Manager for Slate’s European open-ended core real estate fund, and oversees the expansion of new capital partnerships in the Middle Eastern market. Prior to Slate, Sayed spent six years on the North American real estate investments team at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science and Economics from the University of Toronto.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global investor and manager focused on essential real estate and infrastructure assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners across the real assets space. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more, and follow Slate Asset Management on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

