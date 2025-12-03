Everest Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing world-class reinsurance and specialty insurance solutions, today announced two appointments to its executive leadership team: Katy Bradica as Group Chief Actuary, and Attila Kerényi as Group Chief Risk Officer, both effective early 2026. The additions augment Everest’s leadership and reinforce its commitment to underwriting excellence and prudent risk management.

“Katy and Attila are exceptional leaders whose global experience, technical acumen, and strategic vision reflect the caliber of talent Everest continues to attract,” said Jim Williamson, Everest President and CEO. “Their expertise in analytics and risk governance will further strengthen our underwriting and risk foundation, enhance Everest’s competitive position, and advance our strategy to deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

Katy Bradica will lead Everest’s global actuarial function, overseeing pricing, reserving, and analytics across all operations. Reporting to Jim Williamson, she will steer the Company’s actuarial strategy to enhance technical rigor, capital efficiency, and data-driven decision-making in support of profitable growth.

A 25-year actuarial veteran, Ms. Bradica brings deep global expertise spanning both commercial and reinsurance markets. Most recently, she served as Group Chief Pricing Actuary and Head of Portfolio Management at AXA, where she advanced analytics capabilities and technical pricing sophistication while delivering an enterprise-wide portfolio management framework across diverse global markets. She previously held senior actuarial leadership roles at AXA XL and AIG, most recently as the Chief Pricing Actuary for the global insurance and reinsurance divisions of AXA XL, where she directed pricing strategy and led large-scale transformation initiatives. Ms. Bradica is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Attila Kerényi will oversee Everest’s global Enterprise Risk Management function, advancing the Company’s risk strategy, governance, and capital resilience across the firm. He will report to the Group CFO.

A global financial services leader with more than 25 years of experience in risk management, underwriting, asset management and corporate strategy, Mr. Kerényi most recently served as Chief Risk Officer for Swiss Re’s Property & Casualty Reinsurance business. In this role he ensured insurance and operational risk oversight, oversaw actuarial reserving and managed regulatory affairs across Swiss Re Group. He previously served as Chief Risk Officer for Asset Management and Alternative Capital Partners, including group-wide oversight of credit risk, market risk and valuation risk, as well as on the Board of Directors of several regulated re/insurance carriers and Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) investment entities. Mr. Kerényi is a CFA Charterholder.

