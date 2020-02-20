Crystal Palace are yet to win in 2020 and slipping perilously close to relegation scrap

As the business end of the season approaches, the battle to stay in the Premier League looks set to be fiercely contested.

But while focus may be on teams from 15th-placed Brighton downwards, there is also cause for concern at Crystal Palace who lie 14th but are slipping ever-closer close to the relegation scrap.

The Eagles are without a win since Boxing Day – a run of eight eight matches which included an FA Cup defeat to second-tier Derby – and sit bottom of the top-flight form table.

It is a disappointing if not unfamiliar scenario for Palace, but particularly frustrating given they were a lofty sixth after 10 games.

Roy Hodgson’s side were still in the top 10 following their most recent win, 2-1 against West Ham, but now find themselves just six points above the relegation zone.

If 40 points is considered the Premier League safety mark, then they will need 10 points from their remaining 12 matches – starting with Newcastle tomorrow.

A tally of three points since New Year and none in the last three matches will be a major concern for Hodgson as teams beneath them build some momentum.

The foundation of Palace’s success under Hodgson has been a sturdy defence; even this season, just five sides have conceded fewer than their 32 league goals.

Palace lacking creativity

Scoring, however, continues to be their achilles heel. Their haul of 23 is the lowest in the top four divisions and equates to less than one goal per game.

This is not a new phenomenon at Selhurst Park, and so it was surprising to see them start the campaign so well given the lack of investment in the squad.

Credit is due for the astute acquisitions of Gary Cahill, James McCarthy and Jordan Ayew for cut-price sums and for keeping Wilfried Zaha, but the club’s failure to strengthen significantly where it was required appears to be coming back to bite them.

Ayew and Zaha are the club’s top scorers, with just six and three league goals respectively. Palace brought in Everton outcast Cenk Tosun on loan in January and Christian Benteke did score his first goal in 34 league games last time out, but the problems appear to run deeper: the forwards are feeding off scraps.

Palace have created the least big chances in the Premier League, with 19, seven fewer than the next lowest, Newcastle and Norwich, and have also had the fewest shots, with 247.

Hodgson has fostered a solid system built on defence, but Palace must learn to score again or risk slipping into a relegation battle that looks set to go to the wire.