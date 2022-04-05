Cryptocurrency markets uncertain ahead of major Bitcoin conference

The relative calm in the crypto markets continues today, with the Bitcoin (BTC) price up one per cent over the past 24 hours to around $46,600. The leading cryptocurrency continues to trade within a tight range between $45-48k, momentum having seemingly stalled for the moment after the breakout two weeks ago.

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is also flat – up by 0.5 per cent since this time yesterday morning. However, it’s still outstripping Bitcoin over the past month, with a 28 per cent increase compared with a 14 per cent rise for Bitcoin.

The lack of movement in the markets also reflects uncertainty among investors, as shown by both middling sentiments and volumes. The Fear & Greed Index that measures customer sentiment continues to sit in neutral, having briefly sat in greed last week. Bitcoin’s trading volume across spot exchanges also fell again yesterday, with trading activity trending downwards since the February 25 price dip toward $34,500.

Investors looking for an event to potentially trigger another surge of demand will be keeping a keen eye on Bitcoin 2022, which kicks off tomorrow. Organisers claim it will be the largest Bitcoin conference in history, with more than 300 speakers set to take the stage at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida. Last year saw El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announce that his country would adopt BTC as a legal form of tender, kickstarting a record-breaking price rally after the revelation. What will this year bring?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2.166 trillion, up from $2.156 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 4 2022, at a price of $46,622.67, up from $46,453.57 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $46,791.09 and the daily low was $45,235.82.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $886.49 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.298 trillion and Tesla is $1.183 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $30.962 billion, up from $27.116 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 36.17%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 53, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.75. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 62.87. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The right time to hold Bitcoin is forever.” MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor

What they said yesterday

A new dawn…

BREAKING: Intel launches their new #Bitcoin mining chip, the Blockscale ASIC 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MveMQFOcoa — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 4, 2022

Could this be Canada’s future?

💥 Candidate for Prime Minister: Canada should be the #Bitcoin "capital of the world.” 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/mnAXX8TJ8E — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 4, 2022

Upward thinking in the land down under…

💥BREAKING: Australian convenience store chain with +170 locations now accepts #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/ZVcgHoxDfi — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) April 4, 2022

