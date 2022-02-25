Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

The week in review

With Jason Deane

I have to admit to being a little emotional writing today’s update as the screens around my desk constantly stream updates from Ukraine, some from mainstream media and some from Twitter. This scene of a father leaving his kids to fight broke me completely. It’s unverified, but that doesn’t actually matter. The emotions are real and we know this is happening.

They are two very different media. The BBC focusses on talking heads, opinion and on the spot reporting with almost zero ground coverage or footage, whereas Twitter carries constant uploads from people in the country providing their own reporting from their homes and streets. True, these are unverified and, as we have seen, some are false.

But that’s how wars are fought now – as much with cyber power and disinformation as much as tanks and bombs.

There are stories of incredible bravery of the soldiers and citizens of Ukraine, but it is also clear that the Russian people do not want this war and have demonstrated their own bravery by standing up in public against Putin. In Russia, where anti-government dissidence is effectively outlawed, that is no small feat.

Putin now faces extreme sanctions and, whatever happens from this point, it’s a certainty that the Russian economy will suffer. The question is, how much damage will also be inflicted on the rest of the world? It’s something I wrote about in detail in this article I published just a few hours after the invasion started.

The markets were predictably in the red as Russia’s bonds were downgraded to zero value by Swiss financiers and, at one point, the MOAX dropped almost 50%, but market makers have incredibly short memories and it wasn’t long before a bounce back occurred. Bitcoin was heavily sold off with all other assets while gold soared, only to have these two trends utterly reversed by the end of the day in a pattern I’d never seen before.

The power of Bitcoin is apparent in these situations and the images of people in Kyiv queuing for hours to get cash from ATMs, already limited by martial law, seem oddly out of step with the increasingly digital world we live in. At the same time, donations for the country poured in via Bitcoin, completely bypassing any possible banking issues as war imposed limits on money movement.

But even as the case for Bitcoin is being bolstered by Putin’s megalomaniac actions, there have been reports recently that the EU is looking to ban all “proof of work” cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, from 1st January 2025. This is in complete contrast to Mexico who just added their name to the list of countries looking to legalise it. Make of that what you will.

Have a great weekend, and, whatever you do, remember to give your family an extra big hug.

I know I will.

#istandwithukraine

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.713 trillion, up from $1.561 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 24 2022, at a price of $38,332.61, up from $37,296.57 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $38,968.84 and the daily low was $34,459.22.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $47,093.85. In 2020, it closed at $9,341.71.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $733.68 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.178 trillion and Tesla is $827.6 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $39.033 billion, up from $32.075 billion yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 55.85%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 27, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.24. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 45.33. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

U.S. senator Ted Cruz: I’m so bullish on Bitcoin because it’s decentralised and not controllable.

What they said yesterday

Bitcoin represents sovereignty

Bitcoin donations to the Ukrainian military are soaring as Russia invades https://t.co/gTdOv8OD4W — CNBC (@CNBC) February 24, 2022

A handy little retrospective

Says something, doesn’t it

