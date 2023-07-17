Russia’s war in Ukraine: Two dead on 12 mile bridge to Crimea amid reports of explosions

Crimean Bridge (Wikipedia/ Source http://rosavtodor.ru/about/upravlenie-fda/upravlenie-stroitelstva-i-ekspluatatsii-avtomobilnykh-dorog/transportnyy-perekhod-cherez-kerchenskiy-proliv/novosti/301381 Author Росавтодор / (CC BY 4.0))

Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions.

Two have been reported as dead following the explosion.

The health ministry in Russia’s Krasnodar region, which lies at the eastern end of the bridge, said two people were killed in an unspecified accident on the bridge and their daughter was injured.

The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early on Monday but did not specify the reason.

News reports said local residents heard explosions before dawn, but there was no confirmation.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, but governor Sergei Aksyonov said he expected rail traffic on the bridge to resume within several hours.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge that was opened in 2018 is the main land connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.

The bridge that spans the Kerch Strait was damaged in October by a truck bomb and required months of repairs before resuming full service.

The bridge carries both road and rail traffic and is an important supply artery for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Unverified social media reports showed smoke billowing from the bridge.

Last week at a summit of NATO leaders, Rishi Sunak told Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky he belonged in NATO as he assured him “real progress” had been made on security guarantees for Kyiv in its fightback against Russia.

However, Ben Wallace, who has since said he’d quit frontline politics, said Britain would not be an “amazon delivery” service for weapons to Ukraine.

🚨 Captured on camera: The moments of explosions on the Kerch Bridge which connects occupied Crimea to Russia. pic.twitter.com/yZSCwWCPp5 — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) July 17, 2023

Kerch bridge, also known as Crimean is in smoke. One span of the bridge collapsedю It's going to be difficult for Russia to carry the suit without a handle that is Crimea. War zone on one side and no bridge on another. pic.twitter.com/OKDDVbt1RB — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) July 17, 2023

Press Association – AP