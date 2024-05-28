Cruz and Chung hold Prime chance with Monte Frutta

Trainer Tony Cruz lies fourth in the Trainers’ Championship on 46 wins

BANK on legendary trainer Tony Cruz to continue his rich vein of form when he saddles a handful of challengers at Sha Tin.

Cruz has rocketed up into fourth place in the trainers’ title race, following an impressive run of success in the past month, with nine of his stable runners entering the winners’ circle, and a number of big-race wins along the way.

With his stable apprentice Angus Chung in the saddle, the combination has already delivered 16 times together this season and will surely fancy their chances of adding to that total today.

The partnership’s best chances of success start with recent Happy Valley winner PRIME MORTAR, who seeks to follow-up in the second division of the Hin Yiu Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

Having only joined the stable in March, the five-year-old confirmed high expectations when running away from his opposition in convincing fashion two weeks ago, and will be expected to do the same again.

His recent all-weather trials have been hugely impressive and he can continue on his steep upward curve.

Stable companion MONTA FRUTTA faces stiff opposition in the Chung On Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs with the likes of Sing Dragon, Victory Moments, Hong Kong Hall and Beauty Infinity all lining-up against him.

There is no doubt however, that the Australian-bred speedster is still a well-handicapped galloper, and he hasn’t had much luck in recent races.

With the pace likely to be frenetic from the off, he should get his chance to find some cover early on, and then produce his renowned strong finishing burst to good effect in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Prime Mortar 2.15pm Sha Tin

Monta Frutta 3.15pm Sha Tin