Croydon council files for ‘bankruptcy’ amid Covid costs

Croydon council has become the first London borough to buckle under the weight of the pandemic, as it today filed a notice declaring it virtually “bankrupt”.

Croydon South MP Chris Philip today took to Twitter to announce: “Croydon Council has just issued a [section] 114 notice — i.e. they are bust. They are the only London borough in this position.”

The move makes Croydon the first local authority in England to file for bankruptcy since Northamptonshire did so in 2018.

Local authorities file section 114 notices if it appears to their financial officers “ that the expenditure of the authority incurred (including expenditure it proposes to incur) in a financial year is likely to exceed the resources available to it to meet that expenditure”.

All non-essential council spending is frozen under the act, with an emergency protocol only allowing spending for a select few reasons, including paying existing staff.

For at least the next 21 days, Croydon council must not spend any money without authorisation of the chief finance officer.

Tory MP Philip blamed the opposition party for the council’s financial failures, tweeting: “Labour has bankrupt Croydon through poor financial control, running up £1.5bn in debt and engaging in disastrous commercial property speculation.”

In June, the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accounting announced that its bankruptcy guidance for local authorities had been temporarily modified.

The move was part of plans to allow councils more time to consider alternative options, in attempt to avoid disruption to local communities during the Covid-19 crisis.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow