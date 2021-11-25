Tech City: Croydon to install smart bus shelters from March

Tech firm Valo Smart City will instal bus shelters across Croydon from March. (Photo/Valo Smart City).

The borough of Croydon has announced a 10-year partnership with technology firm Valo Smart City to roll out bush shelters and digital advertising across the area.

The deal – which is expected to generate almost £7m in concession revenue – will see the new technology rolled out at 185 locations from March, supplying travellers with air quality and traffic information as well free Wi-Fi.

“Our partnership with innovators Valo is our latest step towards Croydon becoming not only a digital council but the first truly connected smart borough which uses technology to enhance and transform the lives of our residents for the better,” said Councillor Muhammad Ali, cabinet member for a sustainable Croydon.

The deal is part of Croydon Council’s ambitions to “be recognised as a world-class digital and smart city”, improving the borough’s infrastructure and economic growth under the 2019-2024 Digital Strategy.