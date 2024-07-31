Crisfords’ Mey looks like a Daan good bet in the Gordon

Meydaan was a winner of the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood in May

WHILE the Nassau naturally takes precedence today, my eye is also drawn to the Gordon Stakes (3.00pm).

This race is rarely a big-field cavalry charge, and it won’t be this year either with only five runners, but I still think there are bets to be had.

Jan Brueghel is going to be the hot favourite, and that’s no surprise given his status as the unbeaten, Ballydoyle-trained, Ryan Moore-ridden, St Leger entrant in the race.

Of course, he could be anything, and while it doesn’t always pay to take on Aidan O’Brien’s charges in races like these, I think MEYDAAN could upset the applecart.

This horse started 2024 as a serious prospect for the Crisford team and ran a fine third behind future Group One performer Ambiente Friendly in the Lingfield Derby Trial before winning a Listed event at Goodwood in May.

The Crisford yard was in woeful form next time out at Royal Ascot, so you can mark Meydaan up significantly for his not-beaten-far fourth behind Leger hopeful Illinois in the Queen’s Vase.

I’d also say that he probably didn’t quite stay the 14 furlongs that day either, and this mile-and-a-half trip should suit him much better.

Goodwood is not the easiest track to master, so the fact he has good course form on Downs when winning the Cocked Hat is another positive, and I’ll play him Win and Place with World Pool, via tote.co.uk.

There is, of course, a high chance that JAN BRUEGHEL will be as good as the market thinks he is, so I’ll also take him and Meydaan in a Quinella, as I can’t see the others being good enough to trouble the pair of them.

POINTERS

Meydaan (Win and Place) 3.00pm Goodwood

Meydaan, Jan Brueghel (Quinella) 3.00pm Goodwood