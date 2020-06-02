Coronavirus deaths in England and Wales rise to 43,837

Coronavirus deaths in England and Wales have hit 43,837, according to data published today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In the week to 22 May, 2,589 death certificates mentioned coronavirus (covid-19), the lowest number of deaths involving covid-19 in the last seven weeks; accounting for 21.1 per cent of all deaths and 1,221 deaths lower than the previous week.

Read more: UK coronavirus deaths have smallest one-day increase since start of lockdown

In England, the number of deaths involving covid-19 in care homes that were registered by 22 May was 12,142, while in Wales the number of deaths was 591.

Yesterday, health secretary Matt Hancock announced the smallest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths since lockdown was implemented on 23 March.

Hancock said at the daily press briefing that 111 people died from Covid-19 the previous day, bringing the total to 39,045.

Read more: Coronavirus: People in England can meet in groups of six outside from Monday

The health department figures are based on people who died after testing positive for covid-19, while the ONS figures focus on where covid-19 has been mentioned on a death certificate.

The total number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 22 May was 12,288; this was 2,285 less than the previous week but 2,348 more than the five-year average.

In the week to 22 May, the number of deaths in care homes was 1,289 higher than the five-year average, while in hospitals the number of deaths was 24 fewer than the five-year average; the total number of excess deaths involving covid-19 continued to decrease, the ONS report said.

The percentage of deaths involving covid-19 continued to decrease across all English regions; the South East had the highest number of covid-19 deaths in the week to 22 May (409).