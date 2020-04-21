Coronavirus: England and Wales weekly death toll hits 18,516

England and Wales experienced their highest weekly death toll since 2000 earlier this month, with coronavirus responsible for a third of the 18,516 deaths.

The total for the week ending 10 April was 2,129 higher than the previous week, and is the highest ever number for

Of those 18,516 England and Wales deaths, coronavirus caused 6,213 of them. That means Covid-19 was responsible for 33.6 per cent of the number.

In London, that percentage rocketed to 53.2 per cent of all deaths, while coronavirus was behind 37 per cent of West Midlands deaths.

And the number of deaths in care homes doubled by 2,456 over the previous month. Meanwhile hospital deaths in England and Wales have jumped 72.4 per cent.

More to follow.