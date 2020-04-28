Nearly 9,000 coronavirus-related deaths registered in week to 17 April

Data released today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed 8,758 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week to 17 April.

This was an increase of 40 per cent on the previous week when 6,213 registered deaths mentioned coronavirus.

There were 22,351 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to 17 April, the highest since comparable records began in 1993.

This was an increase of 3,835 deaths compared with the previous week and 11,854 more than the five-year average.

In London, over half (55.5 per cent) of deaths registered in the week ended 17 April involved covid-19.

Including deaths that occurred up to 17 April but registered up to 25 April, of those processed so far, the number involving covid-19 was 21,284 for England and 1,016 for Wales.

Care and Quality Commission (CQC) data from 10 to 24 April shows CQC had been notified of 4,343 deaths from covid-19 in care homes.