London mayor Sadiq Khan urged to boost transport links and business funds

Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya walk across the Millennium Bridge. Photo: PA

Firms and business groups have urged Sadiq Khan to work to boost the capital’s transport links, infrastructure and business funding as he was formally re-elected mayor of London.

Labour incumbent Khan won re-election to City Hall on Saturday for a historic third term as he cruised to victory with 1,088,225 votes, and a majority of 275,828 over his Conservative rival Susan Hall.

Speaking as he signed the declaration of acceptance of office on Tuesday, Khan pledged to work to “make London a byword for opportunity” in a bid to “shape London’s future”.

He said he wanted to give young people the best possible chance of success “here in our city” and vowed to work with top employers “to create high-quality jobs and apprenticeships”.

Khan added: “Over the next four years, City Hall will provide that vital helping hand young Londoners need to move forwards and achieve their aspirations.

“We need to give the next generation a chance. So we’ll harness the energy, imagination and insights of young Londoners to design positive programmes that work for them.”

It came as Green Party London assembly member Siân Berry, also re-elected to City Hall on Saturday, stepped aside for the party’s mayoral candidate Zoë Garbett to take her place.

Berry was criticised for standing for the London Assembly while also planning to run to replace Caroline Lucas as the Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion.

Business groups welcomed the mayor’s reelection, with BusinessLDN chief executive John Dickie pledging that “the private sector stands ready to help deliver his ambitious manifesto commitments so that people and firms across the capital can reach their full potential”.

He stressed that boosting housebuilding, securing proper funding for Transport for London (TfL) and boosting skills training were key measures to get the capital’s economy firing.

Liam Griffin, CEO of car firm Addison Lee, urged Khan to deliver “significant investment to bolster electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure” and offer “strong incentives” for widespread uptake, in order to “get anywhere close” to meeting net zero goals.

He added: “Setting the London transport network up for a successful, sustainable future is no mean feat. We invite the Mayor to work more closely with representatives across the transport system… to find the right solutions that support a green, accessible city for all.”

And Dan Shellard, partner at venture capital firm Breega, stressed the importance of skills in securing London’s role as a global business leader.

He called on the mayor to “double down on the financial support offered to get business off the ground” and “ensure the city has a pipeline of skills, particularly in emerging technologies like AI, and maintain strong links with the many world leading educational institutions”.