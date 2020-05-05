The number of deaths in England and Wales fell for the first time since lockdown began for the week ending 24 April, data showed today.

England and Wales recorded 21,997 deaths for the week to 24 April, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures revealed. That is a decline of 354 deaths compared to the previous week, and the first time deaths have fallen since 20 March.

The UK entered lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak on 23 March.

However, the latest figure is still more than 11,500 deaths higher than the five-year average death toll for England and Wales.

And coronavirus was still responsible for 37.4 per cent of all deaths, down from 39.2 per cent the previous week. That equates to a decrease of 521 coronavirus deaths week on week.

