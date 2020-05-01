Coronavirus lockdowns: Which countries have relaxed social distancing measures?

European countries are slowly lifting their coronavirus lockdown measures as hospital numbers and death tolls stabilise.

The UK has yet to lay out an exit strategy but is set to review its lockdown measures next week.

Last night the Prime Minister said he would outline plans to ease the UK coronavirus lockdown next week.

We look at how other countries have started to ease restrictions – and what the UK can learn as it plans its own exit.

Italy lockdown

Italy remains the worst hit country in Europe with 205,000 cases and nearly 28,000 deaths. However, the number of deaths has fallen to its lowest since 10 March. The number of people in intensive care has also dropped.

Italy brought in a limited easing of its coronavirus lockdown on 14 April, allowing some small shops to reopen.

From Monday, the country will further relax measures after nearly two months of strict lockdown. People will be allowed to move around their own regions, and face masks will be required on all public transport.

Restaurants will also reopen for takeaway services. They are expected to reopen to diners from 1 June, along with hairdressers, salons and bars. Schools are not expected to open until September.

Social distancing measures will continue and places of worship remain closed for religious ceremonies, despite some backlash from the Catholic Church. Funerals are set to resume from 4 May, with a maximum of 15 attendees.

France lockdown

This week France set out plans for a phased ending of its coronavirus lockdown beginning on 11 May.

Prime Minister Eduoard Philippe said regions would be labelled red or green on 7 May for the proposed easing of restrictions four days later. The decision will be based on the number of new cases, as well as capacity in hospitals and for testing.

As in Italy, it will be compulsory to wear masks on all public transport, in taxis and on school buses. Face masks will also be compulsory for all staff and customers when shops are allowed to reopen from 11 May.

Bars, restaurants and cafes will remain closed. Instead the government has promised to make a decision by the end of May as to whether they can reopen after 2 June.

Creches, nurses and primary schools are also set to open as France eases lockdown. Secondary schools will be able to reopen a week later in regions where the virus circulation is low. The PM said he will make a decision on colleges by the end of May, as well as a decision on restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Stricter coronavirus lockdown restrictions will continue for those over-65 even after 11 May.

The government’s main aim is to limit large gatherings of people. No events with more than 5,000 participants will be held before September. Earlier this week, France ended its football league season early, handing Paris Saint-Germain the Ligue 1 title.

Like the UK, testing remains an issue with an insufficient number of tests making contact tracing difficult. Philippe said this week the aim is to carry out at least 700,000 tests per week by 11 May.

Spain lockdown

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez said the “new normality” will take place over four stages.

From Monday, coronavirus lockdowns will ease on smaller Spanish islands. Some local shops will be allowed to reopen, with restaurants and bars opening for takeaway services.

Mainland Spain will enter the first phase of transition a week later, but the government has said decisions will be based on local circumstances. Shops and markets can reopen with social distancing measures still in place.

Restaurants will be allowed to open outside terraces as long as no more than 30 per cent of places are occupied. Similarly, places of worship can open with reduced capacity in an eased coronavirus lockdown.

By the end of May, restaurants could be allowed to open up indoor dining areas, with reduced capacity. Cinemas, theatres and exhibitions will follow suit.

Come mid-June, large shopping centres, bars and nightclubs are set to reopen albeit with 30 per cent capacity.

Germany lockdown

Germany began easing its coronavirus lockdown measures last month, as smaller shops reopened with strict social distancing measures in place. Face masks are mandatory on public transport.

Schools will start to reopen for exam year students on 4 May, with pupils attending in groups on alternating days or weeks.

This week, Chancellor Angela Merkel gave playgrounds, museums, zoos and places of worship the green light to reopen.

However, she warned that there was risk of triggering a second wave if people did not adhere to social distancing measures.

The decision on when to open schools, restaurants and resume top-flight football have been pushed back to next week.

The prospect of a return to normality has been made possible by widespread testing, with a fall in the number of infections to just under 1,500 a day.

When will the UK ease coronavirus lockdown measures?

In the daily briefing on Thursday, the PM said the UK was “past the peak” of infection and that he would lay out plans to ease restrictions next week.

The government set out five tests for easing the coronavirus lockdown in mid-April, which have yet to be met.

A key requirement is that the NHS should have enough virus testing capacity and PPE.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has come under scrutiny over his 100,000 tests per day target, after claiming it was about capacity and not tests administered.

Additionally, a survey by the Royal Society of Surgeons found that a third of surgeons and trainees did not believe they had an adequate supply of PPE.

There must be a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death toll, which is likely to be the last to show improvement. It is estimated that the UK’s death toll peaked on 8 April and has been falling since.

Ministers would also have to be satisfied the NHS could cope with a second wave.

What will life post-lockdown look like?

It is generally accepted that the UK will follow other European countries by easing measures in phases. There has already been some opening up of business again, with construction workers returning to construction sites albeit with the enforcement of social distancing.

Additionally, the hospitality industry, which has been one of the worst hit through the coronavirus lockdown, is showing signs of ramping up operations again.

McDonald’s is trialling social distancing measures behind closed doors ahead of reopening.

But Greggs has reversed plans to trial reopening some stores. Instead it will trial reopening behind closed doors for takeaways and deliveries, before rolling the new format out across its more than 2,000 sites in the UK.

Like Germany, it is likely the UK will encourage people to wear masks in public. Scottish

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon broke ranks earlier this week by advising the public wear masks in enclosed spaces where social distancing is difficult to achieve. Yesterday, Johnson said face coverings will be “useful” when restrictions are eased to give people “confidence they can go back to work”.

