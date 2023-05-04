Coronation wine: why magnums and boxes of wine are best

Our wine columnist Libby Brodie suggests magnums and boxes of wine are best for Coronation weekend

We Brits really do enjoy a party and this Saturday will see festivities up and down the country for the coronation of King Charles. The tradition of celebrating these occasions is part of our nation’s heritage, with documents even describing the coronation of unlucky Anne Boleyn as having the streets hung with flags and bunting and the Coronation wine flowing.

Moving forward in time there have been parties up and down the country whenever a new Royal head is crowned but perhaps nothing is quite as British as the neighbourly Street Party. These came into full force during the 1900s after World War I when “Peace Teas” were organised, mainly as a treat for the neighbourhood’s children, with tables and chairs down the middle of the street.

The seated affairs continued for the Coronation of King George VI in 1937 with alcohol for the adults and have been going strong ever since, most recently for the Queen’s Jubilee last year.

When it comes to group catering then nothing says a special occasion like a magnum. Often slightly more economical given it is two bottles in one, the larger size makes a splash, however as I mentioned in my last column, bag in box wines are winning my vote. Not only do you get three bottles worth in one convenient box, but they are also light to carry, there are no fears of spillages or broken glass, and everyone can help themselves from the easy tap on the side.

If you are looking for the royal seal of approval, the Champagne houses fortunate to have caught the palate and approval of the Royal family are Bollinger, GH Mumm, Krug, Lanson, Laurent-Perrier, Louis Roederer, Moët & Chandon, Pol Roger and Veuve Clicquot. However, if you want to be truly patriotic then Cornwall’s Camel Valley was the first and to date only English winery to receive a Royal Warrant. Originally planted in 1989 by ex-RAF pilot Bob and wife Annie Lindo, their son Sam is now the winemaker of the estate, winning various awards and supplying the Royal household.

There is some rumour that Camel Valley will be served at the Royal Coronation with the Lindo’s having received an invitation to Buckingham Palace’s Garden Party and Charles, as Prince of Wales, having originally appointed them, due in part to their sustainability.

If you want to sip like a Royal they have created a special Coronation wine, a Sparkling Blanc de Blancs 2016 for Fortnum & Mason (£42.50). It may not have an official warrant, but Kent’s Chapel Down is also a favourite of the family, being served at the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton.

However, as much as I am a wine fan, I may well be dipping my toes into another English tipple that has received a Royal Warrant. Pimms was invented in the 1840s in a London oyster bar and is the British drink of summer… now we just have to hope for sunshine on our streets this Saturday!

