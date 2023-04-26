Fans slam ‘disgraceful’ Coronation concert ticket chaos, leaving thousands disappointed

King Charles III

Tickets for the Coronation concert went on sale yesterday but the ticketing system meant many people who thought they have bagged tickets were later told they actually hadn’t.

The Coronation concert takes places on Sunday 7 May with Lionel Ritchie, Take That, Katy Perry and opera singer Andrea Bocelli some of the names performing.

An initial email was sent out to prospective ticketholders telling them that they had been “successful” in getting tickets, however they had only actually been successful in getting through to a ballet, where people would have to “act quickly in claiming your tickets to ensure you secure them”.

It added: “You will have until 12:00 on 27th April to claim your tickets. If you do not claim your tickets by this date then they will be re-allocated.”

However, the tickets sold out in a couple of minutes, deeming the 27 April deadline useless.

Royal fans have been sharing their disappointment on social media.

One fan wrote: “Disgraceful from @Ticketmaster – receive an email saying I’ve won 2 tickets to the CoronationConcert in the ballot and then when you click to claim them they’re all gone. Total shambles of a system. Beyond disappointed.”

Another said of the Coronation tickets issues: “Oh, so the ballot for the #tickets, wasn’t a ballot! It was a ballot to join a queue for @Ticketmaster to be told there are no tickets available! What a con! A marketing ploy by #ticketmaster!?Another shambles!”

Another added: “So I’ve won 2 tickets to the Coronation Concert but when I tried to claim them, no tickets were actually available. The ballot was a fraud.”

The Coronation of King Charles takes place on Saturday 6 May, a day ahead of the concert. The Coronation will be screened live at 11am and there are big screens being erected in the royal parks for anyone wanting to watch in central London.

All Coronation tickets have now been allocated.

