Co-op Live arena: What about my concert tickets?

Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The Co-op Live arena has suffered yet another week of chaos leading to even more concerts being cancelled or postponed, as the Manchester-based venue struggles with setbacks.

Back in late April, the venue announced that both The Black Keys and Peter Kay shows were being postponed until 23 and 24 May 2024. The venue stated that it had to undertake “an extensive protocol of testing critical procedures to ensure all areas are ready for fans”.

As both acts agreed to postpone, for those two events, all tickets remain valid and refunds would be available for those who could no longer attend.

In late April, the venue, via social media, tweeted that it would be welcoming fans to the Co-op Live arena for its opening on 1 May to see American rapper Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. American singer Olivia Rodrigo was then set to perform on 3 May.

However, late in the evening on Wednesday, the venue posted on X that due to technical issues, the show was no longer going ahead and asked fans to leave the area. In the post, the venue said tickets holders would receive further information in due course.

However, according to its website, that show has not been agreed to be rescheduled.



Speaking to City A.M., Paul Britton, founder of law firm Britton and Time, said “Everyone should be entitled to a full refund if there was a technical error, which is currently what appears to be so. Which amongst other factors, not least reputational damage, is the most likely outcome.”

He noted: “As the event didn’t happen due to the organiser’s fault (technical error with the air con), consumers should be entitled to a full refund for the face value of their ticket. Ticket holders may also be able to claim booking fees or travel expenses that they incurred specifically for the concert.”

“Anyone who attempts to claim these should be prepared to provide receipts or proof of these additional costs if asked,” Britton added.

The lawyer explained that people should contact the ticket provider and request a refund. He noted that people should be clear in what happened.

He warned that people should keep copies of communication with the ticket provider.

Britton highlighted that if ticket provider refuses a request, take the case to Citizens Advice, who can help with any claim.