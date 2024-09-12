BNY signs deal for major Manchester office in city centre landmark

BNY has signed a deal to occupy the whole of 4 Angel Square in Manchester city centre. Credit – NOMA.

BNY (The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation) has signed a deal to for a major new office in Manchester city centre.

The bank will be the single occupier of 4 Angel Square in the NOMA district when was completed in September last year.

The global financial services company will be relocating its existing Manchester team from two other locations to the 200,000 sq ft building by 2026.

BNY agreed a ‘long-term lease’ on the 10-storey building and will join the likes of Amazon, The Co-op, Adanola, Arcadis IBI Group and Material Source in the district.

Manchester is a ‘key location’ for BNY

Sean Turner, Manchester site executive at BNY, said: “Our high-performing teams will come together in a prime city centre office, providing a state-of-the-art environment that enhances client experience, culture, collaboration, and innovation.

“As a global financial services organisation, we touch nearly one-fifth of the world’s assets and serve major financial institutions, asset managers, and corporates.”

Paul Pavia, commercial director at MEPC, the specialist asset management and development arm of Federated Hermes, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming BNY to 4 Angel Square.

“The building’s outstanding sustainability credentials and state-of-the-art facilities will support them in meeting their focus on client and people experience.

“At NOMA we take a people first approach, supporting communities for the long-term.

“BNY share our passion for community as well as creating meaningful social impact and we look forward to working with them in the years to come.

“With planning consent already in place for 2 and 3 Angel Square – the next two office buildings NOMA is entering a new period of growth, as underlined by this landmark letting agreement, and we look forward to the future with confidence.”

‘A major investment in Greater Manchester’

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “BNY’s new office represents a major

investment in Greater Manchester and is fantastic news for our city-region.

“It shows we have the connectivity, liveability and access to talent to attract big international companies, bringing more jobs and opportunities for Greater Manchester residents.

“In March last year we visited BNY’s headquarters in New York as part of our Greater Manchester trade mission to North America, and we have welcomed their involvement in the MBacc, our flagship technical education initiative.

“I’m glad to see this longstanding partnership continue as Manchester is one of BNY’s strategic growth locations.”

MEPC/ NOMA was represented by Colliers (Peter Gallagher). Chris Mulcahy at JLL acted for

BNY.