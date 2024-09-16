Co-op Live boss promoted after leading recovery from disastrous launch

The interim boss of Co-op Live, Rebecca Kane Burton, has been promoted.

Rebecca Kane Burton took over the reigns at the £365m arena by Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in April after its previous boss resigned after a series of problems and delays generated national headlines.

Gary Roden quit his role days after comedian Peter Kay’s opening shows were cancelled as it became clear that the venue was not ready in time.

There was also a backlash over Mr Roden’s comments to the BBC that some small music venues were “poorly run”.

But after leading Co-op Live since then and turning around its public reputation, Kane Burton has been promoted to executive vice president of facilities management for Oak View Group International (OVG).

LA-based OVG, which is backed by Silver Lake, is the joint venture partner alongside City Football Group in Co-op Live.

In her newly-created role in London, Kane Burton will lead international business development strategy for both OVG’s facilities and sports and entertainment hospitality divisions.

As well as Co-op Live, she will focus on OVG’s venue services at Wembley Stadium, St. Andrew’s at Knighthead Park and Murrayfield Stadium.

Prior to joining Co-op Live, Kane Burton was previously CEO of Sodexo Live, CEO of LW Theatres and VP and general manager of The O2 Arena.

‘Instrumental in the success of Co-op Live’

Kane Burton said: “This is a pivotal time to be joining Oak View Group as it enters an exciting period of international growth.

OVG has quickly become the global leader in venue management and premium hospitality services for the events industry, and I am looking forward to broadening their impact on the fan experience with new partners in Europe the Middle East and North Africa.”

Jessica Koravos, president of OVG International, added: “Rebecca has an incredible, proven track record in the live entertainment business, and was instrumental in the success of Co-op Live’s phenomenal opening season.

“All of us at OVG would like to thank her for her leadership in guiding Co-op Live through its launch period to its emergence as a world class venue.

“We are delighted to now have her join the team at OVG international, as we look to make considerable strides in new international markets.”

Chris Granger, president of OVG 360, said: “The two years since we established OVG360 have seen the exciting expansion of OVG from owners and operators to service providers.

“As the premier full service live events company, we are now leading local experts into new markets and Rebecca’s extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”