Tom Cruise delays Mission Impossible filming to attend King Charles’ Coronation

Tom Cruise has reportedly delayed the filming of Top Gun so he can attend the Coronation (Photo: Getty)

Tom Cruise is delaying the filming of the eighth instalment of Mission: Impossible so he can attend King Charles’ Coronation.

The actor is apparently an avid royal follower, and despite being famously detail-oriented in his approach to filming and meeting filming deadlines, is willing to put his schedule on the back-burner for the 6 May Coronation.

“Tom has been invited to King Charles’ Coronation and there is no way he would have ever turned it down,” a source told The Sun.

King Charles III’s Coronation takes place on 6 May

“It is a hugely prestigious event and Tom is a real royalist — plus he is now close with Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production on Mission: Impossible over the Coronation weekend to make sure he can attend.

“It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never ­normally deviate from his intense production schedules.”

During the pandemic, leaked recordings revealed Cruise shouting and swearing at cast and crew on the Top Gun set over alleged breaches of Covid safety guidelines.

In the leaking recording Cruise could be heard saying: “I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, if I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone. And if anyone in this crew does it – that’s it, and you too and you too … don’t you ever fucking do it again.”

“That’s it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.”

Mission: Impossible 8 is currently pegged for a June 2024 release date.

The Crowning of King Charles will take place in the morning of 6 May and be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. It will be televised by the BBC but crowds are also expected to line the streets around Westminster Abbey.

Much of the detail about the day is a closely-guarded secret, although we do know that there will be an extra Bank Holiday on Monday 8 May.

A concert and laser light show have been announced for Windsor Castle on the Sunday 7 May and street parties are expected all over the country.

