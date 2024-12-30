Corinthia hotel London’s exec chef: London diners are moving away from glitzy restaurants

André Garrett, Execuive chef of Corinthia London, speaks to City AM about the year ahead

André Garrett is the Executive chef at the Corinthia London hotel on Whitehall, home to Tom Kerridge’s London restaurant and a popular hangout for international royalty and American screen talent. In our review, we called the property “one of the grandest central London hotels.”

Garrett speaks to us about the food and drink trends he expects to see in London next year.

Read more: Corinthia hotel London is where to take your date celebrity spotting

What will be the most prominent restaurant trend of 2025?

I am seeing customers moving away from the big, glitzy restaurants of past years, in favour of more chef-led, neighbourhood, sustainable-style restaurants. Customers are also becoming more price conscious, and this is supporting smaller operators to thrive. I also believe that high-end cuisine will continue to thrive, and we are seeing more interactive tasting menu experiences where the chef is very much in the room and present with guests.

Which is the most exciting part of the capital in terms of food and drink for 2025?

Some great chefs cooking some amazing food in what you might call simple settings: Dorain, The Hero in Notting Hill, The Devonshire in Soho, Mountain… but one place I cannot wait to visit is Plates London by Kirk Haworth.

Read more Why Grenada is the off-the-beaten-track side of the Caribbean

What is the one dish you want to get rid of next year?

I am probably as guilty as most, but I am getting sick of seeing burrata everywhere…..although it is delicious!

Why should we visit Corinthia London next year?

We strive to bring our guests some of the best food and most dynamic outlets in the city. Our outdoor Garden is transformed twice a year in both menu and décor, from spring/summer to autumn/winter, with the food sourced carefully to match the season and bring fresh, delicious food. Our Partner Chefs, Tom Kerridge and, from next autumn, Francesco Mazzei, bring their well-known styles to the hotel to offer our guests a greater variety, from traditional hearty British cuisine to much-loved southern Italian classics.

The Northall will be undergoing a full transformation in 2025 to become Mazzei’s signature restaurant in London, which we are so excited for. Our Northall Bar meanwhile is a very special spot, serving all those creature comforts with a real European grand café feel; a great smashed burger, proper chicken Holstien, and of course, the best club sandwich (all alongside ‘greener’ options too such as poke bowls, chopped salads, and open sandwiches).

Find out more about the Corinthia hotel