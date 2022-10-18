Cordyceps the One for Maia as he seeks third seasonal salute

Cordyceps One is twice a course and distance winner under Ruan Maia

WITH his quiet style of jockeyship, Brazilian-born rider Ruan Maia has never really appealed to the excitable local bettors, especially in the all-action racing theatre of Hong Kong.

There is no doubt though, that Maia, who was a two-time Champion Jockey in Macau and has ridden over 600 winners in South America and Asia – including notable Group triumphs in Singapore – is highly capable when given the right ammunition.

Since joining the Hong Kong jockeys’ ranks back in early 2020/21, Maia has ridden 35 winners, which is impressive when you consider he only gets limited opportunities.

Both his winners this season have come at the city track, and he looks to have an ideal opportunity to add to that tally when he once again climbs aboard the Francis Lui-trained CORDYCEPS ONE in division two of the Horsepower Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

This Australian-bred gelding has a good record at the tight city-circuit, with an unblemished record of two from two since stepping up in distance to the extended mile.

Most of his short career has seen him racing over six furlongs, but when finally upped to a mile last June he showed an impressive finishing-kick to mow down his rivals in the closing stages and win going away.

With Maia again in the saddle, he showed that result was no fluke when overcoming a tough journey to defy a six-pound penalty and win in clear-cut fashion.

His seasonal run over six furlongs last month will have blown the cobwebs away, and with a low draw a plus, he can give Maia another welcome winner.

POINTERS

Cordyceps One 2.15pm Happy Valley