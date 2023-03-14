Connell set for Nationale service as he shoots for biggest winner as a trainer

Marine Nationale winning the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse

BEFORE analysing the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30pm), I have to declare that I head up the syndicate that owns RARE EDITION, trained by Charlie Longsdon.

He has been a dream horse for us, winning four of his five starts under rules, with the second coming last time out in the Sydney Banks at Huntingdon.

Although he was a little disappointing that day, his scope was dirty after the race and I also don’t think he was in love with the ground which was pretty quick.

After some rest and recuperation, he has worked really well over the past week so we go there hopeful he can outrun his odds of 25/1.

The form of his win at Kempton on Boxing Day looks strong and while he now has to take on the best of the Irish, if he was to finish in the first three or four it would be a dream come true. In fact, it’s a dream to even have a runner in the race.

Facile Vega is the Irish hotpot, but I couldn’t be considering him at just 2/1 on the back of his run at the Dublin Racing Festival.

To me, the most likely winner is MARINE NATIONALE for Barry Connell and Michael O’Sullivan.

His trainer has been hugely enthusiastic about his chances and he arrives here unbeaten in four starts, the last of which came in the Grade One Royal Bond at Fairyhouse in December.

My other selection is IL ETAIT TEMPS who won the Grade One where Facile Vega disappointed last month.

He wouldn’t have the typical profile of a Willie Mullins Supreme winner, but he has plenty of experience having finished a fair fifth in last year’s Triumph Hurdle.