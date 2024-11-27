Conclave review: Ralph Fiennes shines in Papal drama

Religious films rarely make the top of the box office, but they do occasionally catch the eye of Oscar. Although they have differing takes on faith, The Exorcist, 2008 drama Doubt, and 2016 Best Picture winner Spotlight are among those who have found awards success through stories involving the Church. Edward Berger, already an Academy Award winner for 2022’s All Quiet On The Western Front, will be hoping for more accolades with thriller Conclave.

Based on the novel by Robert Harris, the story is set following the death of The Pope. Thomas Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), dean of the College of Cardinals, is in charge of the papal conclave, a process where cardinals from around the world are sequestered to decide the new Pontiff. Bound by responsibility despite his struggles with his faith, he begins to suspect foul play when a favourite for the position is embroiled in scandal. As he investigates further, he finds a far bigger conspiracy at play.

If you’re craving grown-up drama this festive season, this will be the film for you. Playing out like a political drama, Berger delves into the machinations of Rome in a compelling mystery. You may assume there is some dissection of The Church, or faith itself, but the director is far more interested in exploring whether piety and ambition can truly sit side by side.

In many ways, Lawrence is the metaphorical honest cop in a corrupt department, believing that God’s will shall be done only to find so many of his brothers have skeletons in their closets. Well-paced for a film with this weighty subject matter, there’s more than one gasp to be had as secret notes are uncovered and conversations unfold in darkened corridors.

Key to its intrigue are the performers, with Fiennes turning in another award-worthy performance. Altering his stern demeanour into something more virtuous, it’s captivating to watch as this man who believes in the Church more than himself sees the walls of the establishment crumbling around him. He’s aided by an exceptional supporting cast, most notably Stanley Tucci as a liberal candidate manipulating from the shadows. Glamorous film legend Isabella Rossellinni plays a more modest role as a nun with the key to the cardinals’ secrets, enjoying some wonderfully anxious moments with Fiennes. Sergio Castellitto is full of energy as a hard-right candidate looking to drag the Church back decades, while John Lithgow is enjoyable if sparsely used playing a cardinal under suspicion.

Exquisitely shot and confidently told, Conclave is far from the stuffy church drama you might expect. Led by Fiennes at the top of his game, the twist may not have the same impact for non-believers, but the moral maze will be a treat for any congregation.