We saw the Saipan film first – here’s our honest review of ‘totally compelling’ football drama

Saipan is a thrilling story about a male feud that just so happens to be set in the world of football (Photo: Aidan Monaghan)

Saipan film review and star rating: ★★★★

Even by football fan standards, the feud between former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy and captain Roy Keane during the 2002 World Cup is little more than a distant memory. So could this film be for you if you don’t follow football? Yes, absolutely – don’t let the machismo image put you off this compelling tale that reaches far beyond the pitch.

In fact, football barely gets a look in: directors Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa want you to experience the fascinating psychology of stress, as Roy Keane has a blistering fall out with McCarthy during a week spent on the island of Saipan a fortnight before the World Cup, where they went to acclimatise to Japanese time and the weather (this actually happened).

Saipan: film has UK premiere at London Film Festival

Caged up in a crappy hotel with bad food, no air conditioning and no footballs, Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke are blisteringly good as the warring duo. Less brawny stand-offs, Saipan instead offers tender examinations of Keane and McCarthy’s psyches. Coogan has the gravitas to pull off McCarthy’s complexity; his passivity, confidence and down-to-earth nature, but Irish actor Hardwicke is excellent as Keane, presenting a sympathetic portrait that is one fifth blistering anger but mostly a fascinating deep dive into a man who is just totally overwhelmed. There are interesting uses of light and David Holmes’ mesmeric soundtrack as Keane languishes alone in the hotel, torn between continuing with playing or calling it quits and acknowledging that his relationship with McCarthy is untenable.

Saipan is also particularly stylish: in one scene, Hardwicke’s Keane sits in an elaborate rattan chair looking totally wrecked as he watches three lizards fighting (as a metaphor it’s on-the-nose but who cares when it looks this cool?) with the island of Saipan unfolding behind him. There’s a funny bit about hotel staff carting about a giant Roy Keane head in an attempt to impress him. It’s one of a cohort of sublime moments that convey the tonal tightrope walk between celebration and misery – other escapist scenes show the rest of the team laughing on banana boats and doing salsa dances in the hotel grounds as Keane seethes in his room.

Football is one of the ripest grounds for drama and Saipan’s great success is in knowing that this story is worthy of a broader audience than the middle aged people who followed this affair over twenty years ago. You leave with buckets of empathy for McCarthy and Keane, despite their objective muck-ups. A nostalgia fest for a certain few but a fascinating character study for the rest.

