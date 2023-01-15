‘Completely unacceptable’: Players’ union condemns Tottenham fan’s attack on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as Gunners stretch Premier League lead

Ramsdale was kicked by a Tottenham fan at full-time in Arsenal’s 2-0 Premier League win

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday – and then saw goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale attacked by a Spurs supporter.

The Gunners took three points at their local rivals for the first time since 2014 through an own goal by Hugo Lloris and Martin Odergaard’s 25-yard strike.

But the celebrations at stretching their top-flight advantage over champions Manchester City were marred when a fan vaulted advertising boards to kick Ramsdale at full-time.

“The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it in sportsmanlike terms but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back,” Ramsdale told Sky Sports.

“It is a shame as it is just a game of football. Both sets of players tried to bring me away but thankfully nothing too drastic happened. It is a sour taste but I’m sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room.”

Players’ union the PFA said of the Ramsdale incident: “Violence towards players is completely unacceptable. These types of incidents are happening far too often.

“Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked, we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect players to be properly enforced.

“We treat this as a priority issue. We will continue working with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work.”

Arsenal dominated the first half and took a deserved lead when Tottenham keeper Lloris spilled Bukayo Saka’s cross into the net at his near post.

The visitors clinched a long-awaited win at their neighbours before half time when Odegaard was given time to size up the goal and fire a daisy-cutter into the bottom right corner.

It put them 14 points ahead of fifth-placed Spurs and ensured the leaders took advantage of City’s slip at Manchester United on Saturday.

Richarlison and a Tottenham fan confronting Ramsdale at the end of the full-time whistle 😳 pic.twitter.com/RL05y6CKr6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 15, 2023 Arsenal keeoer Ramsdale was involved in controversy at the final whistle of the Premier League win at Tottenham

“I think today we went another step. We won last season in big stadiums, but the way we won today was really pleasing to watch,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

United, who visit the Gunners next Sunday, lie just one point behind City but Tottenham coach Antonio Conte said the title was now a two-horse race.

“Arsenal showed to be a really good team. It wasn’t easy for them to play against us in this atmosphere but they showed great resilience,” said Conte.

“When a team does this it means they are ready to fight to win the title with Man City. I think they are the only two teams who can fight for the Premier League this season.”