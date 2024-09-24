Cody Mo set to continue Golden Chain of winners in Hong Kong

Chain Of Gold makes his seasonal reappearance in Happy Valley for trainer Cody Mo (pictured).

TRAINER Cody Mo has already caught the eye this season by saddling a couple of winners and he is likely to be on the mark again, when stable representative CHAIN OF GOLD makes his seasonal reappearance in the Central Handicap (2.10pm) over the extended mile.

This son of Sooboog ended his first season on a high after everything finally came together for the five-year-old, and he made short work of the opposition in the closing stages of his race to record his first victory.

This is a gelding with immense potential who has shown plenty of ability in races but, having been in the wrong place at the right time on numerous occasions, he has paid the penalty.

There is no doubt that provided he gets a trouble-free journey as he did with Karis Teetan aboard back in June – the jockey is in the saddle again – he has plenty in hand on ratings, and against similar opposition he can take another step forward in his career.

Dangers are plenty, including consistent Samarkand representing the formidable David Hayes and Zac Purton combination, and former course-and-distance winner Noble Pursuit from the Caspar Fownes yard, who has looked bright and healthy in the lead up to this contest.

At the bottom of the handicap, the gods of fortune have once again turned their backs on the talented but unlucky I Can.

The Pierre Ng-trained runner has consistently been saddled with either awkward or double-figure draws which has cost him plenty, and he has yet again been given an outside draw number (11) here.

POINTER TODAY

Chain Of Gold 2.10pm Happy Valley