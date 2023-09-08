Hewitson looking for Super Fast start to new season aboard Dragon

Lyle Hewitson rode 50 winners last season

FORM students take note! Weather and surface conditions may once again play an important role when determining winners at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, caused the city to be flooded, with more rainfall recorded in a single hour (over six inches) since records began in 1884.

With showers expected over the weekend, quite what conditions will be like, remembering Sha Tin is one of the quickest drying racetracks in the world, is anyone’s guess.

Former three-time South African champion jockey Lyle Hewitson must be relishing the prospect of getting back in the saddle and continuing last season’s rich vein of winning form.

The 25-year-old became one of the most sort after riders in town, reaching a milestone half century of winners, and a favourite of local racegoers, who cheered his name when he returned to the winners’ circle.

With nine booked rides on the card, including potential star Flaming Rabbit in the Tai Mo Shan Handicap (11.10am) over seven furlongs, his prospects are looking good, but especially earlier on in the programme.

The Jamie Richards-trained SUPER FAST DRAGON needed all of his four runs to get acclimatised to his first season in the territory, but has looked a different horse since stepping out on to the track recently.

Two trials, both with Hewitson aboard, have been more than eye-catching, and with the handicapper dropping him three pounds in the close-season, he must have a gilt-edged opportunity in the Lin Fa Shan Handicap (9.00am) over five furlongs.

Hewitson also looks an ideal pilot to partner front-running ARIEL in the Ma On Shan Handicap (10.00am) over seven furlongs.

The son of Exceed And Excel has been unlucky not to get his head in front on a couple of occasions, and is well-handicapped on his best form.

POINTERS

Super Fast Dragon 9.00am Sha Tin

Ariel (e/w) 10.00am Sha Tin