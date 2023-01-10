Change of luck on the cards for Hewitson and Happy Soul

Lyle Hewitson is currently in fifth place in the jockeys’ championship.

FORMER South African Champion Jockey Lyle Hewitson finally looks set for a change of luck when he renews his association with the Danny Shum-trained HAPPY SOUL in division three of the Great George Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

Hewitson is presently lying fifth in the jockeys’ championship table with 16 victories, but has had a quiet period over the last couple of weeks with numerous places; he rode four seconds at the Sha Tin meeting over Christmas, but hasn’t recorded a victory in four race meetings.

With a full book of rides at the city track, he gets his chance to return to the winners’ circle, notably with Happy Soul who finally gets his chance to record his first win in Hong Kong.

The Australian-bred import has been plagued by a series of double figure or awkward draws this season, seeing him either getting too far back in his races, or suffering wide and tough journeys.

This time from a middle draw of seven, he should at least be able to slot into midfield along the rails, behind a probable mad early dash led by fast-starting Flying Bonus, Happy Fat Cat and Solar Partner.

Provided the four-year-old is within striking distance turning into the home straight, there is little doubt that he is good enough to mow down his opposition in the closing stages and provide a welcome winner for his jockey.

Will wonders never cease?! Champion Jockey Zac Purton has gone two race-meetings without riding a winner for the first time this season.

The Zac-Man will be hoping speed-ball Whizz Kid, who has been unbeaten in four races at the Valley over five furlongs, can defy top-weight in the Cannon Handicap (12.15pm) over the same trip, and break his rare losing streak.

POINTERS

Happy Soul 12.45pm Happy Valley