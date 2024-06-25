Mo ready to strike Gold after Chain of disappointments

Karis Teetan takes the ride on the Cody Mo-trained Chain Of Gold

BANK on the Cody Mo-trained CHAIN OF GOLD to finally get his just reward, following a series of eye-catching performances, in the competitive Sha Tau Kok River Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile.

Supporters of the former two-time winner in Australia have been tearing their hair out in anguish over the past couple of months, when extenuating factors have contributed to the son of Sooboog failing to get his head in front when it mattered.

While rival Helene Warrior could be named the winner from some way out and looked visually impressive over the course and distance three weeks back, Chain Of Gold was seen looking for daylight at the back of the field and had little chance of mounting a serious challenge.

The fact he nearly recorded the fastest closing sectional time in the contest, after bobbing and weaving to find a clear run in the closing stages, speaks volumes about his ability.

The booking of in-form jockey Karis Teetan, riding at his minimum weight, is another positive for the four-year-old’s chance, and provided his pilot can get him settled in midfield from the off before mounting his challenge wide turning into the straight, he will be hard to stop.

In the same contest, keep a close eye on the Pierre Ng-trained Supreme Agility, who has offered plenty of encouragement in his two races to date and is likely to improve further.

The former Brazilian galloper still looks lacking in experience but should be ideally suited to this tight-turning track, and any support on the odds board should be taken seriously.

POINTERS

Chain Of Gold 3.15pm Happy Valley