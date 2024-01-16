John Size heading towards a Blizzard of winners

John Size lies fifth in the trainers’ championship on 22 winners

SUPPORTERS of the all-conquering John Size stable are having their patience pushed to the limit at present.

The stable of former 12-time HK champion trainer Size is renowned for starting every season slowly, before the wheels start to turn in December and winners begin to roll in at regular intervals.

This season, however, it hasn’t been plain sailing and Size finds himself playing catch-up, with only a distant view of runaway leader Pierre Ng, whose stable show no signs of letting up.

Size fans must have thought the tide had finally turned when the stable fired in a handful of winners in the first week of this month, only to stall again with four seconds and a third at Sha Tin on Sunday.

With plenty of time before the season ends in July, it would be a folly to write off Size regaining his crown, and he will travel to Happy Valley with a handful of raiders and high hopes of not leaving empty-handed.

He saddles a couple of last-start winners, including BEAUTY INFINITY, who is capable of defying a penalty in division two of the Club Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

This fast-improving son of Toronado confirmed high expectations when winning over the course and distance under a fortnight ago, in a race-time only marginally slower than the Class Two contest won by Majestic Knight later on the card.

There will also be plenty of confidence behind stable companion RAGING BLIZZARD in the Chater Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

The New Zealand-bred galloper displayed plenty of determination to overcome talented Gorgeous Win at Sha Tin in December and looks well-handicapped on that form.

POINTERS

Beauty Infinity 1.45pm Happy Valley

Raging Blizzard 2.50pm Happy Valley