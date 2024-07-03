Manfred Man shooting for the stars again with Astrologer

Astrologer is a three-time winner over 6 furlongs at Happy Valley

WITH racing at Happy Valley taking place on the ‘A’ track, bettors should heed the woeful record of gallopers with double-figure draw numbers, especially in six-furlong races.

Statistics show that horses drawn wide have had very little success over the past three seasons, which is probably understandable with only a short straight of just over one-and-a-half furlongs from the final bend to the winning post.

The Cody Mo-trained California Touch will be a popular choice with the local racing fans in the Broom Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

The former Australian import has produced a series of consistent performances including a hard-fought victory over the course and distance last month.

He has however, been posted in a wide gate (10) and will have to work hard early on to get into his preferred position of being up with the pace from the off.

A better proposition may be to follow the fortunes of ASTROLOGER who finally showed a glimmer of form, when rocketing home to just miss a place behind rival Lucky Archangel a few weeks back.

The son of Star Turn has been in the doldrums since winning a Class One contest over the track and trip last season, and now finds himself racing off 12lbs lower in the handicap.

There is no doubt this former three-time course and distance winner has good ability at his best, and recent track work reports suggest trainer Manfred Man has him in prime condition.

With an inside draw in stall two being a major plus following a series of awkward or wide gates this season, this is his chance to reward his trainer’s patience.

POINTERS

Astrologer 3.50pm Happy Valley