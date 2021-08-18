Claudette can serve it up to Sandrine

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

JOCKEY David Probert could hardly be coming into York in better form and the Welshman has a fine chance of beginning Thursday’s card on a high when he rides Lowther Stakes (1.50pm) favourite Sandrine.

Andrew Balding’s two-year-olds have been holding all before them this season, and this filly has looked high-class in three starts so far, most recently when comfortably getting the better of Desert Dreamer at Newmarket.

She sets a high standard on that form but is a short price and I am willing to go in search of value against her with ZAIN CLAUDETTE.

Ismail Mohammed’s filly also comes here unbeaten in three starts and the last twice has produced some smart efforts when judged against the clock.

When winning her maiden at Newmarket in June, her closing sectionals that day were those of a potentially high-class performer.

That form has worked out well too, with the second placed filly going on to win twice in novice company since.

Last time at Ascot, it looked as though rider Ray Dawson had waited too long before pushing the button, but it was Zain Claudette’s turn of foot that got her out of trouble. Few horses would have been able to win from where she did that day.

For this smooth actioned filly in order to show that type of acceleration, quick ground looks a necessity, so dry conditions at York will have delighted her connections.

While she only just edged out Desert Dreamer at Ascot, she should be able to progress beyond that more exposed rival, which would leave her with not much to find with favourite Sandrine.

Her price is probably on account of her hailing from a lesser-known yard and at 6/1 with most firms, she looks well worth a bet against both those rivals.

Other form lines in this race look considerably weaker, so if playing the World Pool Quinella with Tote.co.uk, it may be best to concentrate on those at the head of the market.

DESERT DREAMER is a solid option to fill out the frame with Stuart Williams’ filly almost certain to give her running once again.

POINTERS

Zain Claudette 1.50pm York

Quinella: Zain Claudette, Desert Dreamer.