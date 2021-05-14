Citymapper smashes fundraising expectations with £6.7m in investment

Travel app Citymapper has today smashed expectations in its first ever crowdfunding campaign, having so far raised over £6.7m.

Over 9,000 investors have so far piled into the firm, which opened the two-day funding campaign with the aim of raising £1m.

Investors will get a share of 3.4 per cent of Citymapper, which now has a valuation of £191m.

With more than 50m users around the world, the firm, which operates in every major metropolitan area, says it had annual recurring revenues of £17m from its Pass travelcard service.

However, the real figure is likely to be considerably lower for the app, which has never turned a profit in its 10-year existence.

Its latest financial reports show that the firm lost £8.9m in 2019.

