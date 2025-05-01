City of London to host padel and football during London Sports Festival

The Square Mile will this summer bask in the opportunity to get active with the launch of the London Sports Festival across the capital from this month.

Beginning later this month and running through until October, iconic London landmarks will play host to a number of sports to merge the City’s working engine with the benefits of staying active.

The festival begins at the Guildhall on 22 and 23 May before padel heads to Tower Hill Terrace and St Paul’s Cathedral, padel table tennis features in Aldgate and at Mansion House; pickleball graces St James’s Park and bucketball heads to Aldgate.

Furthermore table tennis will take place at Paternoster Square and the Guildhall will stage football and basketball. A full schedule of events is available below.

The London Sports Festival marks the latest initiative from the Central London Alliance CIC and will promote business, sport and cultural opportunities within the City of London.

Positive impact on the City

Tony Matharu, chairman of Central London Alliance CIC said the event will celebrate the “positive impact of sporting activities, engaging the local community and highlighting central London’s innovative and creative skills”.

He added: “LSF isn’t just about competition — it’s about collaboration, health, and creating lasting memories across all ages and backgrounds. London Sports Festival is a place where workers, residents and visitors can enjoy the capital and build lasting relationships through sport throughout the summer and beyond, providing an inspirational destination for all.”

Chris Hayward, policy chairman for the City of London Corporation, said that the programme will ensure “unique experiences” are available throughout the working week and the weekend.

“By animating iconic locations such as St Paul’s Cathedral and the Mansion House, we are connecting residents, workers, and visitors through the power of sport,” he added.

The festival will also, the Central London Alliance CIC says, be an opportunity to network and experience showcases from elite athletes.

London Sports Festival Programme