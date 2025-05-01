FA issues blanket ban on transgender women playing in female football

Transgender women will be banned by the FA from grassroots women’s football from June 2025

The FA has followed other major sports and banned transgender women from playing in women’s football from next month.

Just weeks ago it was still resisting calls to implement a blanket ban but has now updated its policy following last month’s landmark Supreme Court ruling on the Equality Act, which decreed that the lawful exclusion of athletes from gender-affected sports based on sex was “plainly predicated on biological sex” rather than certificated sex.

“As the governing body of the national sport, our role is to make football accessible to as many people as possible, operating within the law and international football policy defined by Uefa and Fifa,” the FA said in a statement.

“Our current policy, which allows transgender women to participate in the women’s game, was based on this principle and supported by expert legal advice.

“This is a complex subject, and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science, or the operation of the policy in grassroots football then we would review it and change it if necessary.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on the 16 April means that we will be changing our policy. Transgender women will no longer be able to play in women’s football in England, and this policy will be implemented from 1 June 2025.

“We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify, and we are contacting the registered transgender women currently playing to explain the changes and how they can continue to stay involved in the game.”

The RFU, rugby union’s governing body, banned transgender women from all women’s rugby in 2022, while the England and Wales Cricket Board is reported to be considering whether to extend its ban from the elite game to grassroots.

The Lawn Tennis Association last year banned transgender women from most female-only competitions, while the R&A said only golfers who were female at birth or transitioned before the onset of male puberty could play in its women’s tournaments.

The FA had allowed transgender women to play in women’s football provided they reduced testosterone levels. Updated rules this year gave the FA discretion on permitting a trans woman to play, with consideration given to safety and fairness issues, but that is now being scrapped.

It is understood that around 20 transgender women played in female-only football at grassroots level this season. The Scottish Football Association has also banned transgender women from playing in competitive women’s football from next season.