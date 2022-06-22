City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

BDO

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has appointed a new national head of technology and media, based out of its London office.

Stepping into the position on 4 July, Ian McBane will take over the reins from Tony Spillett, who has lead the division since 2016.

McBane is currently the lead business services and outsourcing partner in London, with a wealth of experience dealing with high growth scale-ups, having joined the firm in 2019.

“With innovation and disruption in its DNA, the technology and media sector is such an exciting place in which to operate, which is why I can’t wait to take on this role,” McBane said.

TP ICAP

Electronic market infrastructure and information provider TP ICAP has bolstered its global broking division with a fresh CEO.

Daniel Fields brings 25 years experience from across capital markets, having held a string of senior positions at French banking and financial services giant Société Générale.

Reporting directly to group CEO Nicolas Breteau, the incoming lead will be responsible for growing the business and delivering strategic execution.

“The appointment of Dan as CEO of our global broking business is another important strategic hire for TP ICAP as we continue to build out the strength of our leadership team,” said Breteau.

“His extensive experience in capital markets and strong client relationships position him as the perfect candidate to drive the transformation of global broking.”

Clifford Chance

Law firm Clifford Chance has poached its latest partner from Ashurst, in a bid to build out its technology-related coverage.

Joining as an intellectual property (IP) partner, Don McCombie will use his experience from across English courts, the European Patent Office and UK and EU Intellectual Property Offices to support clients.

McCombie previously led on a range of IP and technology-related disputes and transactions for clients in the TMT, software, fintech and life sciences sectors at Ashurst.

“His skillset is a critical component to our IP practice and his appointment reflects the firm’s commitment to invest in and grow our global IP practice,” IP partner Stephen Reese said.