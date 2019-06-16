City Moves for 17 June – Who’s switching jobs?

Today’s City Moves includes Cushman & Wakefield, Wavemaker and Stenn International.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Greg Mansell as head of UK research and insight, based in London. Greg joins the firm with more than 10 years’ experience researching and forecasting global real estate markets. Most recently, Greg has run his own consultancy business, Renosco.com. Prior to that, he was the head of research at direct property asset management firm, AXA IM – Real Assets, and before that, he was the head of applied real estate research at MSCI, an index and analytics provider.

Wavemaker

Wavemaker UK has made a trio of appointments to its senior team. Robert Jane joins as chief talent officer, Chetan Murthy is appointed head of journey design and Nicky Bradley becomes marketing director. Rob brings over 17 years HR leadership experience across a variety of different sectors, including seven years leading talent teams at Yahoo! and, most recently, as a consultant to a variety of digital and technology businesses. Chetan joins Wavemaker UK following five years as global head of strategy at Vizeum, working with clients such as Ikea, Honda and AB Inbev. Prior to that he led strategy across Asia and the Pacific region for WPP’s full-service agency, Red Fuse, in Hong Kong and as group strategy director at MEC UK across government clients, Bupa, Nintendo and Danone. Nicky has over 20 years’ experience within the media industry where she has held roles within marketing and new business. Nicky joins from Outdoor Plus, the digital out-of-home company where she was head of marketing. Prior to this Nicky was UK marketing director at Maxus. Nicky will be responsible for developing and leading the marketing strategy for Wavemaker.

Stenn International

Stenn International, a provider of cross-border trade financing solutions, has announced the appointment of Chris Rigby to the newly created role of Global Head of Finance and Capital Markets. In this position, he will be responsible for all aspects of capital markets issuance and fundraising, as well as managing investor relationships. Chris joins Stenn from Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, where he served as managing director in its securitised products group. During his career at Lloyds, Chris had global responsibility for its ABCP conduit business and was co-head of its European securitisation group. Latterly, Chris was responsible for origination and structuring of corporate and consumer finance transactions, spanning liquid and illiquid asset-backed products. Prior to Lloyds, Chris worked in HSBC’s structured finance group and as a strategy consultant at PwC.