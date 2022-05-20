City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

BNP Paribas Real Estate

BNP Paribas Real Estate (BNPPRE) has bolstered its West End Agency team with a new director.

Katrina Love previously spent 11 years in Colliers’ central London office team.

The Colliers veteran, who had also worked at Cushman & Wakefield, follows the appointment of Andrea Williams Wedberg, who joined the team last month as a sales director.

“I am not looking for talented people to fit into a team. I am looking for talented people to stand out,” said team lead Simon Knights. “The team and I are so looking forward to working with her.”

Cushman & Wakefield

Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has promoted Jamie Renison to Head of Life Sciences Agency in the UK.

Renison, an International Partner at Cushman & Wakefield, brings more than 25 years’ experience across the ‘Golden Triangle’ – London, Cambridge and Oxford, some of the world’s leading areas in life sciences.

“Recent announcements by some of the world’s biggest investors underline the huge appetite for developing much-needed lab and office space, enabling the UK to maintain its status as a global centre of scientific research, innovation and discovery,” said Michael Aston head of life sciences at the firm.

“Jamie’s expertise and experience working on many of the projects shaping the continued success of the UK’s life sciences sector will be a huge asset.”

PPRO

Digital payments infrastructure provider PPRO has appointed the former CEO of SWIFT, a secure financial messaging service used by the world’s top banks, as its first independent chairman.

Lázaro Campos will oversee the company in its next phase of growth in the new role, having spent 25 years with SWIFT.

Campos, also a board member of Starling Bank, Payoneer and the Bank of England’s RTGS/CHAPS board, will take over from Tim van Delden.

“His track record in global payments will be key in preparing us for the next stage in our evolution. I’m thrilled to have him steering the PPRO board,” CEO Simon Black said.