City AM and Jobbio have teamed up to help people get their dream jobs

As a direct result of COVID-19, millions of people lost their jobs all over the UK, companies introduced hiring freezes and furlough schemes took on a major role in pretty much every job market. It’s been a difficult time, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen a shift – things are changing and things are slowly returning to ‘normal’ (whatever that looks like now).

Not only are people ready to get back to work, but they’re ready to explore new opportunities – and companies are ready to hire.

Here at City AM, we wanted to be a part of this, and do something to make the job hunt easier for talented people.

We’d like to introduce you to City AM Jobs, a job board platform powered by Jobbio, and bolstered by thousands of incredible jobs in London. The board is a practical solution to some of the biggest hiring challenges in the job market right now.

Speaking about our exciting new partnership, Harry Owen, Chief Operating Officer, of the City AM Media Group said:

“We are very excited to announce that City AM has joined the Jobbio community. When we were forced to stop publishing the newspaper in April 2020 the shift to digital-first, for both our readers and our company was fast. CityAM.com has accelerated from 1.2m unique visitors a month to consistently over 3m. This led to high demand from 3rd parties looking to work with City AM and I’m pleased that Jobbio has become our recruitment partner.”

“Their experience in this sector, working with market leading verticals, made them the clear choice. As we expand the digital offering of City AM, as dwell time increases, and as we see very high engagement from a clear vertical – specifically a business audience, working full-time – including opportunities for both companies and talent to interact was the next logical step. We look forward to a long and sustainable relationship with Jobbio and we expect this market to become another great reason to visit CityAM.com.”

Echoing Harry’s sentiments, Stephen Quinn, CEO of Jobbio, said:

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be joining forces with City AM. The job market in London is one that’s a very interesting place right now, and it’s a story we’re excited to be a part of. I have no doubt that this partnership will allow talented people all over London to seek out and land their dream job!”

The goal for City AM Jobs is ultimately seeing as many people as possible land the jobs of their dreams, and likewise, we want to see companies hire the best in the business. From posting a role to making an offer – every step can be done from one platform – all living on City AM. It’s that simple.

If you’re interested in applying for jobs, check out all the brilliant available roles here now.