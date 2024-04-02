Chung could be magical aboard in-form Magniac

Angus Chung lies fourth in the Jockeys’ Championship on 35 winners

MIDWEEK racing in Hong Kong switches from Happy Valley to Sha Tin for an eight-race programme on the all-weather surface, starting at 12.15pm today.

Low draw numbers and fast starts are usually the norm for finding winners on dirt at this time of the year, especially with present weather conditions hot and humid.

The two apprentice riders, Angus Chung and Ellis Wong, have been making a big impact in the territory in recent weeks and are worth keeping an eye on during the action, especially with their attractive weight allowances worth their weight in gold in tight and competitive handicaps.

Chung has been the find of the season in the jockey ranks – currently lying fourth in the championship table with 35 wins – and trainers are clamouring to book the 27-year-old with his all-important five-pound claiming allowance.

Second-season rider Ellis Wong is also firing on all cylinders and has improved beyond recognition since Christmas.

Four wins and eight places from his last 27 rides bear testament to that fact, and it’s no wonder trainers are desperate to get the young apprentice aboard one of their fancied hopes, especially with his all-important 10-pound allowance.

Both arrive at Sha Tin with some eye-catching rides and it will be disappointing if they leave the track empty handed.

Chung has his card marked in all eight races, with the likes of Monta Frutta in division two of the Ting Kau Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs and Magniac in the Hong Kong Chinese Importers’ & Exporters’ Association 70th Anniversary Cup (2.15pm), a handicap over six furlongs, looking the pick of his rides.

Monta Frutta has been given a chance by the handicapper after failing to make much of an impact in a handful of races in the city, although he did catch the eye when fourth to Capital Delight in better company on the all-weather surface back in January.

Now down in class, he will find this opposition easier to handle, and is guaranteed to step up on previous form.

Lining up against him, however, is the Ellis Wong-ridden and fast-starting speedster Diamond Flare, who is set to emerge from the all-important inside draw in stall one and will take some catching if Wong gets his fractions right from the front.

Chung has a clear-cut chance of success when he climbs aboard the Jamie Richards-trained MAGNIAC in the feature race on the card (2.15pm).

This good-looking son of Lucky Street finished behind rivals Bundle Of Charm, probable favourite Gummy Gummy, and Wonder Kit, when fourth over the course and distance in February.

There are reasons to believe he ran better than his final fourth position suggested in that contest, having used up too much petrol early on from an awkward draw, and this time fortune has presented him with the all-important gate one.

With a recent impressive trial suggesting he is in top form, it will be disappointing with his light weight if he doesn’t get his head in front again.

POINTERS

Magniac 2.15pm Sha Tin