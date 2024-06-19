Chorister possesses the Caius to unlock this Gold Cup field

Caius Chorister (right) battles out the finish to the Sagaro Stakes

TODAY marks the middle day of five of this year’s Royal Ascot and for many it is the pinnacle of the meeting as it features the most prestigious race of the week, the Gold Cup (4.25pm).

Flat racing often sees champions retired to stud after two or three seasons, which doesn’t give them the chance to achieve the hero status that National Hunt horses enjoy in the eyes of the racing public.

However, the beauty of the staying division on the Flat is that horses often race for longer, allowing them to build a real following, and the Gold Cup in particular often sees horses return for several attempts at the historic prize.

This race has created brilliant champions, such as three-time winner Stradivarius in recent years, who only just failed to equal the mighty Yeats’ record of four wins in this race.

We could see another repeat champion this year in the form of 2022 winner Kyprios, who is back for more having been forced to miss last year’s renewal with injury.

Aidan O’Brien’s six-year-old was a good winner two years ago, beating Stradivarius into third, and has made a remarkable recovery from what was a potentially career-ending injury.

He ran twice at the backend of last season, just losing out to Trawlerman over two miles on British Champions Day on the second of those occasions.

This season he has looked nearly back to his imperious best, winning in Listed and Group Three company with authority over a trip that would be on the short side for him.

He’ll relish this return to a marathon 2m4f and will be very tough to beat at 6/5.

Last year’s Queen’s Vase winner, Gregory, has potential over this trip while Willie Mullins’ Vauban has to be respected along with Trawlerman.

However, the one I’m keen to play at Star Sports’ prices is CAIUS CHORISTER.

David Menuisier’s mare was progressive at a trip of up to 1m6f last season, notably finishing a close sixth off a big weight in York’s Ebor Handicap before then going on to land a first Group race success at Saint-Cloud in October.

She has looked to improve further this season, when upped in trip to two miles for the first time, and has twice just been touched off in Group Three company, first by Coltrane in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, and then by Sweet William at Sandown.

Coltrane is a solid yardstick at this level and the Sagaro is usually a good trial for this race, and I liked the way she finished off her race there, closing fast only to find the line come a stride too soon.

That gave the impression that this further step up in trip would suit, and there’s potentially more to come from her now.

She’s won on good-to-firm before, so the ground won’t be a problem, and at 14/1 with Star Sports she looks a nice each-way bet.

Earlier on the card, the King George V (3.05pm) is a high-class handicap that usually produces a Group class winner.

Newbury’s London Gold Cup, run last month, looks a key form line, with the second, third and fourth placed finishers – Poniros, Chantilly and Persica – all lining up here.

Chantilly appears to be Ballydoyle’s first string, but I’d rather take a chance on GALLANTLY, who could be very well treated off a mark of 88 on his handicap bow.

This son of Frankel showed a decent turn of foot to quicken up and win a 10-furlong maiden at Chester last time and should be suited to a further step up in trip.

He looks to offer some value at 12/1 with Star Sports against the head of the market.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Gallantly e/w 3.05pm Royal Ascot

Caius Chorister e/w 4.25pm Royal Ascot