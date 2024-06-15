Chill out: Dive into penguin yoga at London Zoo

Swap the mayhem of city life for a moment of calm – with penguin yoga at London Zoo.

East of Eden, one of the City’s top yoga and Pilates studios, is hosting Yoga at Penguin Beach this summer.

Ground yourself on a yoga mat with a view of London Zoo’s colony of over 60 Humboldt penguins swimming and enjoying their evening.

Class starts once the zoo is closed, so you can relax in the quiet and stillness that bears only the surrounding sounds of wildlife, under a canopy of greenery.

Time is made available for you to enjoy the setting and see the penguins up close before the class begins.

Then reconnect with nature at a one-hour vinyasa yoga class is delivered by experts from East of Eden.

They welcome people of all abilities; all you need is a water bottle and yoga mat.

To top off the evening, a zookeeper and presenter will feed the penguins whilst they tell you a little bit more about the Humboldt penguin. There will be an opportunity at the end to ask experts lots of questions too.

Yoga at Penguin Beach is only available on select dates: 20 June for the Summer Solstice; then 4 and 18 July. The final dates are 1, 15 and 29 August.

The experience is outside normal visiting hours from 6pm to 8pm.

Tickets are £45 per person which you can get from the London Zoo website.

Outside the zoo, East of Eden studio offers 120 yoga, pilates, barre, sound and meditation classes a week in person, from 45 teachers, alongside online offerings. They also offer ‘reset retreats’ abroad, as well as online and in-person workshops.

In addition to this, they also collaborate with a number of partners to offer yoga, movement and meditation in different spaces, such as the Natural History Museum, Wilderness Festival, John Lewis and Soho House to name a few.