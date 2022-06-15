Chiefofchiefs can prove he’s a very good Fellowes for Charlie and Jamie

Chiefofchiefs has previous at Ascot, winning the 2020 Silver Wokingham under William Buick

LADIES Day closes with the 30-runner Buckingham Palace Stakes (6.10pm) over seven furlongs, so if you’re still looking for a winner here then you’re in big trouble.

William Haggas’ unbeaten Montassib is the potential Group horse in a handicap, but he’s drawn in stall one and that may well not be the place to be.

This race was reintroduced to the Royal Ascot programme two years ago after a six-year hiatus and in both renewals the first four home have come from stall 16 or higher, with the winners drawn in 31 and 26.

There are obviously loads you can give chances to in this race like Godolphin’s Silent Film who has won his last three and comes here nice and fresh.

Vafortino won last month’s Victoria Cup over course and distance, and he could easily go in again off just a five-pound higher mark with Benoit De La Sayette again taking five pounds out of the saddle.

However, I’m going to side with a nine-year-old that was well beaten behind him that day.

CHIEFOFCHIEFS loves Ascot’s straight course, as he showed when winning the 2020 Silver Wokingham off a mark of 95.

Last year he was an excellent fourth to Rohaan in the Wokingham off 99, so he has to be respected now off 96.

He had no luck last time in the Victoria Cup, but seven furlongs is fine for him and he has the assistance of Jamie Spencer who rides Ascot’s straight course so well.

Stall 25 could be perfect and he looks a great each-way bet at 14/1 with William Hill.

POINTERS

Chiefofchiefs e/w 6.10pm Ascot