Chernobyl: ‘Abnormal’ amount of radiation at site of nuclear plant after Russian occupation

Chernobyl

There is an “abnormal” amount of radiation at the site of Chernobyl nuclear power plant, following the Russian invasion and occupation of the site.

The head of director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi issued a warning about the dangers posed by the site, saying it was being monitored. “day by day”.

The Telegraph reported Grossi said: “There have been some moments when the levels have gone up because of the movement of the heavy equipment that Russian forces were bringing here and when they left”.

“The radiation level, I would say, is abnormal”

After Russia’s invasion, they occupied the site until the end of last month with Ukraine claiming some of the Kremlin’s soldiers were exposed to radiation after creating fortifications at the site.

It was reported there were blazes at the site in late March and intense fighting, with one Russian soldier having died from radiation after camping in a toxic area near the site.