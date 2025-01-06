Founder Favourites: Richard Farleigh on what playing chess, investing and starting a business have in common

Many words could be used to describe the life of Richard Farleigh, an Australian private investor who now holds what seems to be the lengthiest of CVs.

In short, Farleigh is, without a doubt, a man with a passion for sharing his experiences with others. Today, the self-made entrepreneur sits down with Jennifer Sieg and Emmanuel Nwosu, speaking on all things investments, start-ups, ambition and the future of business.

What transferable skills does a game of chess give you in the world of business? Is the founder just as important as the business when it comes to success?

Answers to all that and more in this episode of Founder Favourites.